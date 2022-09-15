The Smoky Reason for the Brilliant Sunrises, Sunsets Over Philly

Notice something colorful around dusk and dawn?

Multiple fires burning on the West Coast are bringing a thick mass of smoke to the Philadelphia region heading into this weekend, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologists say, and that will continue to bring us beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

The fires are currently burning out in the northwest, most prominently the Mosquito Fire on the Sierra Nevada east of the Sacramento area in California. It’s also coming from states like Montana and Idaho.

The smoke from all the fires out west has traveled through the winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and have already reached the Midwest.

The smoke is not expected to create any air quality problems due to staying higher up in the atmosphere.

The Philadelphia region is slated to see the thick mass of smoke in the next day or so, although locals might’ve already noticed a slight haze Thursday morning.

Just check out this photo of the sunrise that NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna captured:

INCREDIBLE PHILLY SMOKY SUNRISE: beautiful sunrise you see is in part due to western U.S. & Canadian wildfire smoke that hitched a ride on jet stream. This smoke won't make it to the ground, but will help provide some spectacular sunrises & sunsets next few days @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/SyyOxnt8MV — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) September 15, 2022

You could notice those brilliant colors over the next several sunsets and sunrises as the smoky air continues to hover.