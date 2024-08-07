Remnants from Tropical Storm Debby expected to bring heavy rain, storms to Philly region

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking several more chances for storms the rest of the week.

Tuesday night's heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have moved offshore, but we're still in a very tropical air mass with plenty of moisture streaming up from the south.

This will give us the potential for some downpours at times on Wednesday and Thursday. However, on Friday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Debbie will move into the Northeast, bringing heavy rainfall and a severe storm threat.

While Debbie's heaviest rains will fall to the west of our area in central Pennsylvania, we could still see another 2 to 4 inches, possibly more, in some of our neighborhoods by Friday night.

This heavy rainfall will pose a flood threat to the Philadelphia region. Additionally, as the storm moves past us on Friday, we could see severe storms with damaging winds and isolated tornados.

The good news is that as we go into Friday night and the weekend, with Debbie pulling away to the Northeast, a cold front will swing through and clear things out rapidly.

This will bring in much nicer weather starting on Saturday and continuing through next week, with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s.