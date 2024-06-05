The tornado warnings have expired for Salem County, New Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware.

Tornado Warning including Salem NJ, Odessa DE and Hancocks Bridge NJ until 12:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/sf2ggLX5SZ — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2024

Some locations impacted by the warnings were Middletown, Delaware City, Saint Georges, Armstrong, Greylag, Summit Bridge, Goose Point, Mount Pleasant and Port Penn.

It was not immediately clear if a twister touched down.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Michelle Rotella advises that people find a safe place to take shelter during this time.

The storm warnings came as the National Weather Service warned of thunderstorms spreading throughout the region.

Heavy rainfall was expected for the rest of the night as the storms moved through.

Live radar from the NBC10 First Alert Weather team showed that some hail was possible in some areas.

A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Pennsylvania as well until 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Flash Flood Warning including Oxford PA and Hickory Hill PA until 2:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/vAJhHjL8P9 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2024

A tornado warning also expired for parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Galena MD, Betterton MD and Kennedyville MD until 10:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fJGvhmGG9A — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2024

The cell was being tracked from Maryland as it headed eastward into Delaware.

A tornado warning was also previously in effect in Townsend, Delaware, until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Tornado Warning including Townsend DE until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iUQrJq2YV7 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2024

Local storm reports say that small trees were downed at Walker School and Fleming Landing roads in Delaware.