Tornado warnings expire in Salem, New Castle counties

All Tornado Warnings expired as of late Wednesday night

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

The tornado warnings have expired for Salem County, New Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware.

Some locations impacted by the warnings were Middletown, Delaware City, Saint Georges, Armstrong, Greylag, Summit Bridge, Goose Point, Mount Pleasant and Port Penn.

It was not immediately clear if a twister touched down.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Michelle Rotella advises that people find a safe place to take shelter during this time.

The storm warnings came as the National Weather Service warned of thunderstorms spreading throughout the region.

Heavy rainfall was expected for the rest of the night as the storms moved through.

Live radar from the NBC10 First Alert Weather team showed that some hail was possible in some areas.

A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Pennsylvania as well until 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

A tornado warning also expired for parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

The cell was being tracked from Maryland as it headed eastward into Delaware.

A tornado warning was also previously in effect in Townsend, Delaware, until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Local storm reports say that small trees were downed at Walker School and Fleming Landing roads in Delaware.

