Tornado touched down in Allentown during Monday's storms, officials say

What to Know A tornado touched down in Allentown, Pennsylvania, during Monday's severe storms, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday.

The tornado touched down in Allentown's Midway Manor section, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, residents assessed damage throughout the region after severe storms led to tornado warnings and widespread power outages on Monday night.

NBC10's Matt Delucia was out in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood to assess some of the storm damage.

In talking to neighbors in and around Glen Mills, in Delaware County, NBC10 learned there were downed trees throughout the community.

"We've had a couple of floods in this area and a couple of trees down, but never to the magnitude of the tree that I just saw," one neighbor told NBC10.

Neighbors in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County, told NBC10's Deanna Durante that they're still waiting for their power to be restored.

Monday's Storm

On Monday evening, a Tornado Warning was in effect for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties.

A Tornado Watch was also in effect for Philadelphia, Chester, Lehigh, Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, Berks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania as well as Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem counties in New Jersey and all three counties in Delaware.

The Tornado warnings and Tornado Watch as well as multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued amid a First Alert for our entire region Monday due to severe storms that brought damaging wind and heavy rain.

Cloudy skies Monday morning broke for some sunshine heading into the afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. The warm and moist conditions led to severe weather with strong and damaging winds. Before the storms moved in, the NOAA Storm Prediction Center expanded much of our area to the "enhanced" risk, higher risk than we normally see in our area.

The first round of thunderstorms moved in overnight into early Monday morning. Those storms produced lightning, thunder and downpours.

The second round moved in Monday afternoon and brought powerful winds, heavy rain and a potential tornado as storms developed from west to east of the Philadelphia region leading to widespread power outages and damage. The storms reached the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches by 9 p.m. before moving out to sea by late Monday night.

Footage from the Comcast tower shows a time-lapse video of severe storms moving through Philadelphia Monday night. There are reports of storm damage throughout the area after a tornado warning expired at 7 p.m.

Storm Damage

Storm damage was reported in several parts of the region, including Center City, Roxborough and Manayunk in Philadelphia as well as Upper Hanover in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

In Roxborough, a tree fell on a power line which then fell on a pickup truck on Domino Lane, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

A pickup truck near a wire caught fire in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood after severe storms moved through the region Monday night.

Some houses in Pike Creek, Delaware, were destroyed by straight line winds on Monday.

Mark Sanford's home was crushed by two large trees. He said the sky looked and sounded different and he had only seconds to react to get to safety.

The National Weather Service said straight line winds are to blame for damage in Newark, Delaware. NBC10 Delaware bureau reporter Tim Furlong spoke with neighbors hit hard by Monday night's storms.

Bill Mock of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, told NBC10 the storm lasted about three minutes in his neighborhood but was so severe that it knocked down large trees along Heyburn Road.

"Limbs started coming by sideways," Mock said. "It was nasty. I'd say 70 to 80 mph easy."

Residents in Wyndmoor, Montgomery County, are still waiting for their power to be restored. NBC10's Deanna Durante spoke with neighbors who are frustrated by the waiting game.

In neighboring Glenn Mills, Pennsylvania, trees and debris were scattered up and down Andrien Road. Several homes were damaged by downed trees.

Dark clouds and heavy rain took over the skies earlier tonight leaving severe damage in many neighborhoods. The tornado watches and warnings are now over as the storms clear out of the region. Local power companies are reporting more than 100,000 customer outages. NBC10's Johnny Archer gives an update on the damage in Chadds Ford.

"When it came through it was just a big gust of wind," Riley Bushey of Glen Mills said. "It was kind of like a wall of rain almost."

No major injuries were reported in connection to the storms.

Severe storms cause damage throughout Philly region