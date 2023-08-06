Two rounds of severe storms to hit Philly area late Sunday through Monday

What to Know Two rounds of severe weather late Sunday through Monday will bring thunderstorms, strong winds and a possible isolated tornado to the Philadelphia area.

Storms will develop from west to east of the Philadelphia region starting around 4 p.m. Monday. Southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and southwestern New Jersey have the highest risk for severe weather.

The storms are then expected to reach the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches by 9 p.m. before moving out to sea.

We’re in for two rounds of storms in the Philadelphia region starting late Sunday and continuing Monday.

The first round of thunderstorms moves in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Those storms will likely produce lightning, thunder and downpours. The second round moves in Monday afternoon and will have the potential for significant wind damage and even an isolated tornado.

Timeline for Monday afternoon storms

Top wind gusts of 70 mph are possible with these storms and flash flooding will be a risk as well.

If you have any outdoor plans late Monday afternoon and evening, it’s best to postpone them or move them indoors. Be sure to follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team and download the NBC10 app to monitor the storms throughout the day and get the latest weather updates.