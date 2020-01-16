First Alert Weather

Temperature Plunge, Snow Squalls Coming Thursday Afternoon

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will bring much colder air and the chance for quick bursts of snow

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Strong winds will bring a major change to temperatures across the Philadelphia on Thursday and could usher in snow squalls.

Temperatures will plunge by 10 to 20 degrees as Thursday grinds on as winds gust between 30 and 50 mph. We'll end the day with temperatures in the 30s and 20s.

Snow squalls are possible around Philadelphia after 3 p.m., forecast models show. A squall can develop in less than 10 minutes and could be hazardous to drivers by limiting visibility.

The squalls are separate from a winter storm that will move into the region on Saturday afternoon. That storm is expected to bring snow, but some warmer air will limit accumulations.

A cold weather pattern will continue following the storm reminding us all that winter is still in full effect.

