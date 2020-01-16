Temperature Plunge, Snow Squalls Coming Thursday Afternoon

Strong winds will bring a major change to temperatures across the Philadelphia on Thursday and could usher in snow squalls.

Temperatures will plunge by 10 to 20 degrees as Thursday grinds on as winds gust between 30 and 50 mph. We'll end the day with temperatures in the 30s and 20s.

Snow squalls are possible around Philadelphia after 3 p.m., forecast models show. A squall can develop in less than 10 minutes and could be hazardous to drivers by limiting visibility.

SNOW SQUALLS #PHILLY: Nice setup for some brief, fast-moving bursts of snow this afternoon & evening. Few joules of CAPE, TT >30... in english-- you can go from sun to snow squall in less than 10 mins. N & W after 1 PM... Philly after 3 or 4 PM. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/9JNrlQkZFZ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) January 16, 2020

The squalls are separate from a winter storm that will move into the region on Saturday afternoon. That storm is expected to bring snow, but some warmer air will limit accumulations.

A cold weather pattern will continue following the storm reminding us all that winter is still in full effect.