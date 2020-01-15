First Alert: Snowy Saturday May Slow Your Weekend Plans

Getting around the Philadelphia region on Saturday afternoon may be slow thanks to a winter storm that will bring snow.

We've issued a First Alert from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and the Lehigh Valley.

The storm will move in midday bringing light snow. The precipitation should pick up as the afternoon continues.

When the storm begins, the ground will be cold enough for the snow to stick. That could create trouble on the roads so drivers will want to take extra caution.

The storm center will sit well to the north so warm air will be dragged across the area by the late afternoon melting snow and turning the precipitation to rain.

Snow totals will likely be 1 inch or less for most of the affected area. Towns in the Lehigh Valley may see slightly higher accumulations.

By Sunday morning the area should dry out and stay cold in the mid-30s. Highs only hit the upper 20s next week.

Be sure to check back through the week for the latest forecast of this weekend's snow.