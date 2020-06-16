Swimmers Face Rip Current Risk Along Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches

Swimmers at the New Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches on Tuesday were advised to be cautious because of a high risk for rip currents, the National Weather Service said.

The currents can quickly pull swimmers out to sea.

Swimmers are advised to obey lifeguards.

If caught in a rip current, swimmers should float and try to swim in the direction following the shoreline, the weather service said.

If unable to get free from the current, swimmers should face the shore and wave for help.