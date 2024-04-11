Storm to bring heavy rain and strong winds to region

A storm system is heading our way on Thursday and will influence our weather through the early part of the weekend. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely holding off until later in the afternoon. The chance of scattered showers continues through the evening hours. One thing you'll definitely notice is the wind picking up—gusts could reach 30 to 35 miles per hour by late afternoon and Thursday night.

After midnight, the intensity ramps up with a possibility of thunderstorms bringing downpours and gusty wind. Thunderstorms are most likely to occur as a strong cold front sweeps through during Friday morning's commute. However, even after the front passes, the wind won't let up much.

As we go through the day Friday we are expecting some breaks in the clouds, but also a few quick showers, stirred up by the lingering winds. By Saturday, while the storm system begins to move away, it'll still be breezy with wind gusts possibly reaching 40 miles per hour, which will keep our temperatures around 60 degrees.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Good news for Sunday, though. As the winds calm down Saturday night, we're set for a nice spring day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the NBC10 app.