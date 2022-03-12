Which Neighborhood Got Half a Foot? Get Snow Totals Where You Are

What to Know
- Snow fell on much of the Philadelphia region Saturday.
- Parts of the Lehigh Valley got around half of foot. One spot in the Poconos got 9 inches of snow.
- Here's a look at how much snow fell where you are.
Snow fell throughout our area Saturday, with as much as 7 inches reported in Bangor, Northampton County, and less than an inch in the southernmost areas. One spot in the Pocono Mountains got 9 inches.
Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)
❄️❄️❄️
Pennsylvania
Berks County
Blandon: 3.2
Bern Twp.: 5.5
Boyertown: 3
Huffs Church: 5
Mertztown: 3
Morgantown: 1.5
Spring Twp: 3.7
Washington Twp.: 1
Wernersville: 4
West Lawn: 3
(near) West Wyomissing: 3.6
Bucks County
Chalfont: 1.7
East Rockhill Twp: 5.0
Furlong: 2.5
(near) Langhorne: 0.8
New Hope: 1.5
(near) Northampton Twp.: 1.5
Springtown: 3.5
Chester County
Chester Springs: 2
Devault: 2.2
East Coventry Twp: 3.5
East Nantmeal Twp.: 4.3
Jennersville: 2.8
(near) Lincoln University: 1.7
Malvern: 2.7
Marshallton: 1.8
Nottingham: 1.7
Phoenixville: 3.8
(near) Phoenixville: 2.5
West Caln Twp: 3
West Chester: 1
Delaware County
Boothwyn: 1.2
Broomall: 1
Chadds Ford Twp.: 2.2
Lehigh County
(near) Ancient Oaks: 3.5
Breinigsville: 4.7
Center Valley: 5.8
Coopersburg: 5
Emmaus: 3.8
Germansville: 4.7
Lehigh Valley International: 4.4
Macungie: 5.5
Salisbury Twp.: 4.8
Schnecksville: 4.1
(near) Upper Milford Twp.: 3.8
Washington Twp.: 5.1
Whitehall Twp.: 4.9
Montgomery County
(near) East Norriton: 1.3
Gilbertsville: 4
King of Prussia: 3.2
(near) Lower Moreland Twp.: 1.0
New Hanover Twp.: 4.8
Norristown: 3.1
Trappe: 5.2
Trooper: 3.2
(near) Willow Grove: 1
Northampton County
Bangor: 7
(near) Bethlehem: 1.8
Bushkill Twp.: 5
Easton: 3.5
Forks Twp.: 4.5
Hellertown: 5.3
Martins Creek: 2.5
Nazareth: 6.2
North Catasauqua: 4.4
(near) Palmer Heights: 1.7
Williams Twp.: 1.5
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia International Airport: 0.4
Poconos
Albrightsville: 3.9
Blakeslee: 6
Hudsondale: 5.8
Pocono Pines: 9
Stroudsburg: 5.7
Tobyhanna: 6
New Jersey
Atlantic County
Estell Manor: 0.4
Somers Point: 0.2
Burlington County
Burlington Twp.: 1
Columbus: 0.3
Lake Pine: 0.2
Marlton: 0.4
(near) South Jersey Regional Airport: 0.3
Southampton Twp.: 0.4
Gloucester County
Mantua: 0.5
West Deptford Twp.: 0.3
Mercer County
Ewing: 1.2
(near) Hamilton Square: 0.3 in
Woodsville: 1.8
Ocean County
Forked River: 0.3
(near) Jackson: 0.2
(near) Lakewood Twp.: 0.3
Delaware
Kent County
Frederica: 0.4
(near) Magnolia: 0.7
Woodside: 0.5
New Castle County
Claymont: 0.5
Greenville: 0.9
Hockessin: 2.1
New Castle: 0.6
New Castle County Airport: 1.4
Talley: 0.4
White Clay Creek: 0.8