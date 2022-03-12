snow

Which Neighborhood Got Half a Foot? Get Snow Totals Where You Are

Most of the Philadelphia area saw accumulating snow Saturday, though how much depended on where you live

By NBC10 Staff

What to Know

  • Snow fell on much of the Philadelphia region Saturday.
  • Parts of the Lehigh Valley got around half of foot. One spot in the Poconos got 9 inches of snow.
  • Here's a look at how much snow fell where you are.

Snow fell throughout our area Saturday, with as much as 7 inches reported in Bangor, Northampton County, and less than an inch in the southernmost areas. One spot in the Pocono Mountains got 9 inches.

Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)

❄️❄️❄️

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Blandon: 3.2

Bern Twp.: 5.5

Boyertown: 3

Huffs Church: 5

Mertztown: 3

Morgantown: 1.5

Spring Twp: 3.7

Washington Twp.: 1

Wernersville: 4

West Lawn: 3

(near) West Wyomissing: 3.6

Bucks County

Chalfont: 1.7

East Rockhill Twp: 5.0

Furlong: 2.5

(near) Langhorne: 0.8

New Hope: 1.5

(near) Northampton Twp.: 1.5

Springtown: 3.5

Chester County

Chester Springs: 2

Devault: 2.2

East Coventry Twp: 3.5

East Nantmeal Twp.: 4.3

Jennersville: 2.8

(near) Lincoln University: 1.7

Malvern: 2.7

Marshallton: 1.8

Nottingham: 1.7

Phoenixville: 3.8

(near) Phoenixville: 2.5

West Caln Twp: 3

West Chester: 1

Delaware County

Boothwyn: 1.2

Broomall: 1

Chadds Ford Twp.: 2.2

Lehigh County

(near) Ancient Oaks: 3.5

Breinigsville: 4.7

Center Valley: 5.8

Coopersburg: 5

Emmaus: 3.8

Germansville: 4.7

Lehigh Valley International: 4.4

Macungie: 5.5

Salisbury Twp.: 4.8

Schnecksville: 4.1

(near) Upper Milford Twp.: 3.8

Washington Twp.: 5.1

Whitehall Twp.: 4.9

Montgomery County

(near) East Norriton: 1.3

Gilbertsville: 4

King of Prussia: 3.2

(near) Lower Moreland Twp.: 1.0

New Hanover Twp.: 4.8

Norristown: 3.1

Trappe: 5.2

Trooper: 3.2

(near) Willow Grove: 1

Northampton County

Bangor: 7

(near) Bethlehem: 1.8

Bushkill Twp.: 5

Easton: 3.5

Forks Twp.: 4.5

Hellertown: 5.3

Martins Creek: 2.5

Nazareth: 6.2

North Catasauqua: 4.4

(near) Palmer Heights: 1.7

Williams Twp.: 1.5

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport: 0.4

Poconos

Albrightsville: 3.9

Blakeslee: 6

Hudsondale: 5.8

Pocono Pines: 9

Stroudsburg: 5.7

Tobyhanna: 6

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Estell Manor: 0.4

Somers Point: 0.2

Burlington County

Burlington Twp.: 1

Columbus: 0.3

Lake Pine: 0.2

Marlton: 0.4

(near) South Jersey Regional Airport: 0.3

Southampton Twp.: 0.4

Gloucester County

Mantua: 0.5

West Deptford Twp.: 0.3

Mercer County

Ewing: 1.2

(near) Hamilton Square: 0.3 in

Woodsville: 1.8

Ocean County

Forked River: 0.3

(near) Jackson: 0.2

(near) Lakewood Twp.: 0.3

Delaware

Kent County

Frederica: 0.4

(near) Magnolia: 0.7

Woodside: 0.5

New Castle County

Claymont: 0.5

Greenville: 0.9

Hockessin: 2.1

New Castle: 0.6

New Castle County Airport: 1.4

Talley: 0.4

White Clay Creek: 0.8

This article tagged under:

snowNew JerseyPennsylvaniaDelawareFirst Alert Weather
