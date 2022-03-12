Which Neighborhood Got Half a Foot? Get Snow Totals Where You Are

What to Know Snow fell on much of the Philadelphia region Saturday.

Parts of the Lehigh Valley got around half of foot. One spot in the Poconos got 9 inches of snow.

Here's a look at how much snow fell where you are.

Snow fell throughout our area Saturday, with as much as 7 inches reported in Bangor, Northampton County, and less than an inch in the southernmost areas. One spot in the Pocono Mountains got 9 inches.

Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Blandon: 3.2

Bern Twp.: 5.5

Boyertown: 3

Huffs Church: 5

Mertztown: 3

Morgantown: 1.5

Spring Twp: 3.7

Washington Twp.: 1

Wernersville: 4

West Lawn: 3

(near) West Wyomissing: 3.6

Bucks County

Chalfont: 1.7

East Rockhill Twp: 5.0

Furlong: 2.5

(near) Langhorne: 0.8

New Hope: 1.5

(near) Northampton Twp.: 1.5

Springtown: 3.5

Chester County

Chester Springs: 2

Devault: 2.2

East Coventry Twp: 3.5

East Nantmeal Twp.: 4.3

Jennersville: 2.8

(near) Lincoln University: 1.7

Malvern: 2.7

Marshallton: 1.8

Nottingham: 1.7

Phoenixville: 3.8

(near) Phoenixville: 2.5

West Caln Twp: 3

West Chester: 1

Delaware County

Boothwyn: 1.2

Broomall: 1

Chadds Ford Twp.: 2.2

Lehigh County

(near) Ancient Oaks: 3.5

Breinigsville: 4.7

Center Valley: 5.8

Coopersburg: 5

Emmaus: 3.8

Germansville: 4.7

Lehigh Valley International: 4.4

Macungie: 5.5

Salisbury Twp.: 4.8

Schnecksville: 4.1

(near) Upper Milford Twp.: 3.8

Washington Twp.: 5.1

Whitehall Twp.: 4.9

Montgomery County

(near) East Norriton: 1.3

Gilbertsville: 4

King of Prussia: 3.2

(near) Lower Moreland Twp.: 1.0

New Hanover Twp.: 4.8

Norristown: 3.1

Trappe: 5.2

Trooper: 3.2

(near) Willow Grove: 1

Northampton County

Bangor: 7

(near) Bethlehem: 1.8

Bushkill Twp.: 5

Easton: 3.5

Forks Twp.: 4.5

Hellertown: 5.3

Martins Creek: 2.5

Nazareth: 6.2

North Catasauqua: 4.4

(near) Palmer Heights: 1.7

Williams Twp.: 1.5

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport: 0.4

Poconos

Albrightsville: 3.9

Blakeslee: 6

Hudsondale: 5.8

Pocono Pines: 9

Stroudsburg: 5.7

Tobyhanna: 6

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Estell Manor: 0.4

Somers Point: 0.2

Burlington County

Burlington Twp.: 1

Columbus: 0.3

Lake Pine: 0.2

Marlton: 0.4

(near) South Jersey Regional Airport: 0.3

Southampton Twp.: 0.4

Gloucester County

Mantua: 0.5

West Deptford Twp.: 0.3

Mercer County

Ewing: 1.2

(near) Hamilton Square: 0.3 in

Woodsville: 1.8

Ocean County

Forked River: 0.3

(near) Jackson: 0.2

(near) Lakewood Twp.: 0.3

Delaware

Kent County

Frederica: 0.4

(near) Magnolia: 0.7

Woodside: 0.5

New Castle County

Claymont: 0.5

Greenville: 0.9

Hockessin: 2.1

New Castle: 0.6

New Castle County Airport: 1.4

Talley: 0.4

White Clay Creek: 0.8