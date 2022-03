The weekend kicked off with heavy rain that quickly turned into heavy snow in parts of the greater Philadelphia region.

Northern neighborhoods got the highest amounts of snow, but the entire region got at least some. The big concern Saturday afternoon into evening remained flash freezing of remaining moisture due to rapidly plunging temperatures.

Below are pictures of what part of the region looked like Saturday. If you'd like to send us your own pictures or videos of the snow, click here.

NBC10

Susan Styer

NBC10

Ellen Shaughnessy

