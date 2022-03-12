70+ Vehicles Involved in Central PA Crash; Multiple Injuries, I-581 Closed

More than 70 vehicles are involved in a huge crash on eastbound Interstate 581 outside Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, state police said.

As of 3 p.m. Satuday, I-581 is closed and will be "for several more hours," one trooper tweeted. Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area.

Several injuries have been reported, tweeted Trooper Megan Ammerman. None of them is life-threatening.

Waze live traffic maps showed a large backup around the crash location. One person reported they had been stuck in the jam for 45 minutes, "with likely hours to go."

Buses are being sent to the scene to pick up people without serious injuries who were involved in the crash, Ammerman tweeted. The people are being taken to the New Cumberland Borough Fire Department, which has opened a warming and reunification location.

Snow blanketed much of Pennsylvania Saturday, with temperatures falling so fast that the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team warned of a "flash freeze."

"Weather conditions in that area range from lower to middle 20s, so well below freezing," said First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna. "When the snow was coming down it was moderate in intensity -- that's snow coming down at a good clip."

Winds were gusting to 30 to 40 mph, which reduces visibility to a half-mile, Sosna said. "And even locally, less," he added.

He said rescuers and people stuck in the jam also would experience high wind chills, making the temperatures feel like they are in the lower to middle teens.

This is a developing story and will be updated.