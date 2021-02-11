How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Neighborhood Overnight?

A quick-moving winter storm dropped inches of snow on parts of the Philadelphia region overnight into Thursday.
Unlike some of the other recent storms, the snowfall totals this time were the greatest in Delaware and South Jersey where 4 inches or more (5.5 inches in Smyrna) fell in some places. Philadelphia International Airport got more than 3 inches of snow.
Here is a look at how much has fallen in your neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service. County totals (in inches) updated as of 9:53 a.m.
Delaware Snow Totals
Kent County
Dover - 3.5
Smyrna - 5.5
(Near) Woodside - 1.9
New Castle County
Bear - 4
Hockessin - 3.2
Middletown - 3.8
New Castle County Airport - 2.8
Odessa - 3.8
Talleyville - 3.1
Sussex County
Milford - 0.5
New Jersey Snow Totals
Atlantic County
Absecon - 4
Atlantic City International Airport - 3.4
Brigantine - 3.8
Estell Manor - 3.8
Folsom - 3
Galloway Township - 4
Mays Landing - 4
Somers Point - 2.5
Burlington County
Burlington - 2.5
Columbus - 2
Cooperstown - 2.7
Medford - 3.1
Mount Laurel - 2.2
Camden County
Bellmawr - 0.7
Blackwood - 3
Cherry Hill - 2
Sicklerville - 3
(Near) West Berlin - 2.5
(Near) Winslow Township - 4
Cape May County
Ocean City - 3
Gloucester County
Mantua - 3.7
Sewell - 4.2
Pitman - 4.7
Washington Township - 3.6
Williamstown - 2.5
Mercer County
Ewing - 3.4
Hamilton Township - 2.5
Hopewell - 2.3
Ocean County
Brick - 2.5
Forked River - 4.1
Harvey Cedars - 4.1
Lakewood - 2
Toms River - 2.5
Tuckerton - 3.8
Salem County
Alloway - 3
(Near) Malaga - 3.5
Pennsville - 3.3
Pennsylvania Snow Totals
Berks County
Bechtelsville - 2.5
Huffs Church - 2.3
Spring Township - 1.8
Union Township - 1.9
Bucks County
Chalfont - 2.5
Furlong - 1.2
(Near) Lower Makefield Township - 3
New Hope - 2
(Near) Newtown - 2.7
Chester County
East Coventry Township - 1.6
Exton - 3
Glenmoore - 2
Jennersville - 2.3
Lincoln University - 4
Malvern - 2.5
Delaware County
Chadds Ford Township - 3.1
Morton - 2.7
Upper Chichester Township - 2.9
Upper Darby - 2.9
Lehigh County
Center Valley - 2.3
Coopersburg - 2.6
Lehigh International Airport - 2.1
Whitehall Township - 2.1
Montgomery County
Eagleville - 1.8
Gilbertsville - 2.2
King of Prussia - 2.3
New Hanover Township - 2.3
Norristown - 3.4
Plymouth Meeting - 2.6
Pottstown - 1.8
Willow Grove - 2.3
Northampton County
Bushkill Township - 1.7
Lower Mount Bethel Township - 1.6
North Catasauqua - 1.3
(Near) Palmer Heights - 1.7
Philadelphia County
Fox Chase - 2.6
Philadelphia International Airport - 3.1
Point Breeze - 3.5
Poconos
Albrightsville - 1
Jim Thorpe - 3.1
Mount Pocono - 1.2