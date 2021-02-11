How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Neighborhood Overnight?

A quick-moving winter storm dropped inches of snow on parts of the Philadelphia region overnight into Thursday.

Unlike some of the other recent storms, the snowfall totals this time were the greatest in Delaware and South Jersey where 4 inches or more (5.5 inches in Smyrna) fell in some places. Philadelphia International Airport got more than 3 inches of snow.

Here is a look at how much has fallen in your neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service. County totals (in inches) updated as of 9:53 a.m.

Delaware Snow Totals

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Kent County

Dover - 3.5

Smyrna - 5.5

(Near) Woodside - 1.9

New Castle County

Bear - 4

Hockessin - 3.2

Middletown - 3.8

New Castle County Airport - 2.8

Odessa - 3.8

Talleyville - 3.1

Sussex County

Milford - 0.5

New Jersey Snow Totals

Atlantic County

Absecon - 4

Atlantic City International Airport - 3.4

Brigantine - 3.8

Estell Manor - 3.8

Folsom - 3

Galloway Township - 4

Mays Landing - 4

Somers Point - 2.5

Burlington County

Burlington - 2.5

Columbus - 2

Cooperstown - 2.7

Medford - 3.1

Mount Laurel - 2.2

Camden County

Bellmawr - 0.7

Blackwood - 3

Cherry Hill - 2

Sicklerville - 3

(Near) West Berlin - 2.5

(Near) Winslow Township - 4

Cape May County

Ocean City - 3

Gloucester County

Mantua - 3.7

Sewell - 4.2

Pitman - 4.7

Washington Township - 3.6

Williamstown - 2.5

Mercer County

Ewing - 3.4

Hamilton Township - 2.5

Hopewell - 2.3

Ocean County

Brick - 2.5

Forked River - 4.1

Harvey Cedars - 4.1

Lakewood - 2

Toms River - 2.5

Tuckerton - 3.8

Salem County

Alloway - 3

(Near) Malaga - 3.5

Pennsville - 3.3

Pennsylvania Snow Totals

Berks County

Bechtelsville - 2.5

Huffs Church - 2.3

Spring Township - 1.8

Union Township - 1.9

Bucks County

Chalfont - 2.5

Furlong - 1.2

(Near) Lower Makefield Township - 3

New Hope - 2

(Near) Newtown - 2.7

Chester County

East Coventry Township - 1.6

Exton - 3

Glenmoore - 2

Jennersville - 2.3

Lincoln University - 4

Malvern - 2.5

Delaware County

Chadds Ford Township - 3.1

Morton - 2.7

Upper Chichester Township - 2.9

Upper Darby - 2.9

Lehigh County

Center Valley - 2.3

Coopersburg - 2.6

Lehigh International Airport - 2.1

Whitehall Township - 2.1

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.8

Gilbertsville - 2.2

King of Prussia - 2.3

New Hanover Township - 2.3

Norristown - 3.4

Plymouth Meeting - 2.6

Pottstown - 1.8

Willow Grove - 2.3

Northampton County

Bushkill Township - 1.7

Lower Mount Bethel Township - 1.6

North Catasauqua - 1.3

(Near) Palmer Heights - 1.7

Philadelphia County

Fox Chase - 2.6

Philadelphia International Airport - 3.1

Point Breeze - 3.5

Poconos

Albrightsville - 1

Jim Thorpe - 3.1

Mount Pocono - 1.2