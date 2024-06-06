A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts our region Thursday night until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

All of Delaware is under the threat as well as parts of southern Pennsylvania, like Chester County, and southern New Jersey, the service says.

This is the same system that brought tornado warnings to our area on Wednesday night due to a stalled front that got stuck in our region.

Severe thunderstorms with locally damaging wind gusts are possible tonight.



⚡️ When thunder roars, go indoors!

🔋 Keep your cellular devices charged tonight in case there are localized power outages.

⚠️ Always have multiple ways to receive warnings. https://t.co/cQPM0vdZVk — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2024

High levels of humidity and warmer temperatures are what is setting off these storms. A cold front is expected to push through later tonight which will clear out the atmosphere.

Isolated hail is possible that could be as large as a quarter in some areas with strong gusts of wind reaching up to 65 miles per hour.

Be aware lots of lightning is expected from the storm system.

Crews with the National Weather Service are planning to come to Delaware in the coming days to survey any potential damage from Wednesday's storms.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates throughout the evening.