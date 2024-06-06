NBC10 First Alert Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch could bring hail, lightning, gusty winds to Del., Pa., NJ

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC10 Philadelphia

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts our region Thursday night until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

All of Delaware is under the threat as well as parts of southern Pennsylvania, like Chester County, and southern New Jersey, the service says.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

This is the same system that brought tornado warnings to our area on Wednesday night due to a stalled front that got stuck in our region.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

High levels of humidity and warmer temperatures are what is setting off these storms. A cold front is expected to push through later tonight which will clear out the atmosphere.

Isolated hail is possible that could be as large as a quarter in some areas with strong gusts of wind reaching up to 65 miles per hour.

Be aware lots of lightning is expected from the storm system.

Weather Stories

First Alert Weather 19 hours ago

Tornado warnings expire in Salem, New Castle counties

weather forecast May 25

Passing showers likely overnight ahead of a mixed Sunday

Crews with the National Weather Service are planning to come to Delaware in the coming days to survey any potential damage from Wednesday's storms.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates throughout the evening.

This article tagged under:

NBC10 First Alert WeatherNational Weather Servicesevere weather
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us