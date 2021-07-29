Severe Storms to Bring Heavy Rain and Damaging Winds to Region

Severe storms will hit the area on Thursday bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and the threat of isolated tornadoes.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the entire area from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. Thursday.

We should see rain before the First Alert goes into effect however. The first round of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will hit the region between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. During this time we’ll see a few heavy downpours and possibly lightning though the storms won’t be severe and likely won’t produce any damage.

After the first round, we’ll see a break in the action with some sunshine possible for a few hours. The severity of the second round of storms is highly dependent on the sun coming out and the temperatures going up. If we stay cloudy and rainy most of the day, then the second round of severe storms will be a bust (let’s hope so). However, if we do see some sunshine (which is the current forecast) and temperatures manage to heat up, then we’ll likely be dealing with a line of intense, powerful, and disruptive thunderstorms crossing through the area.

The severe storms are expected between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. During that time we’ll see torrential downpours, intense cloud to ground lightning strikes, wind gusts over 60 mph, hail and possible isolated tornadoes.

The storms will form in clusters meaning not everywhere will be hit at the same time. Stay weather-aware throughout the day and be on the lookout for quickly changing conditions. There is also the potential for widespread power outages and tree damage on Thursday if the storms reach their full potential.

Storms will be out of the area before 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday will be gorgeous with a huge drop in humidity and comfortable temperatures.

THURSDAY: A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible late afternoon and early evening. High 83

FRIDAY: Breezy and less humid. Partly sunny. High 86

SATURDAY: Sunny, beautiful. High 80

SUNDAY: Turning more humid, scattered showers develop. High 83

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 86

