Tornadoes Confirmed in Ocean County, NJ, During Severe Storms

Two tornadoes packing triple-digit winds touched down in Ocean County, New Jersey, during an evening of severe storms that battered the region.

The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched ground in the Waretown and Cedar Bridge area in Barnegat Township. The twisters brought with them wind racing between 100 and 105 mph.

The tornadoes were confirmed Friday, after the previous night and afternoon’s severe storms, which also heavily impacted neighboring Pennsylvania. In addition to the two tornadoes confirmed in Ocean County, three other tornadoes were observed, with the NWS still surveying damage before it could confirm those tornadoes, as well.

Nearly half of this year’s tornado warnings for the greater Philadelphia region were issued over the course of just a few hours Thursday, as severe storms battered the area.

The NWS’s Mount Holly station issued 14 tornado warnings throughout the day and night Thursday. That represented almost half of the total 29 tornado warnings NWS Mount Holly has issued this year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In addition, Thursday was the first time the NWS issued a “particularly dangerous situation” tornado warning. The PDS label implies that there is an enhanced risk of very severe and life-threatening weather.

Two tornadoes were observed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while a separate one was observed near Trenton, New Jersey.

The first tornado was spotted in Lumberville at 5:50 p.m., New Hope at 6:01 p.m. and Washington Crossing at 6:07 p.m. The second tornado was spotted at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem at 7:10 p.m.

Multiple water rescues in Mercer County tonight. Cars stuck in flooding. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/i4qQhjpWFR — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) July 30, 2021

A tornado was also spotted over Mercerville-Hamilton Square near Trenton, New Jersey, at 6:34 p.m. and widespread flooding and water rescues occurred in Mercer County, including East Windsor.