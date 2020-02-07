Tornado Warnings for Parts of Philadelphia Suburbs Expires

A severe line of storms is moving through the Philadelphia area bringing a threat of tornadoes to some communities.

Parts of Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania, Gloucester and Salem counties in New Jersey and New Castle County in Delaware were covered by a tornado warning until shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, that National Weather Service said.

In at least one New Castle County school, students ducked under desks as the storm quickly roared through.

The National Weather Service classifies a tornado warning as a "take-action" event by the local forecasting station in Mount Holly: "There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Winds are gusting more than 50 mph.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the winds within the string of storms to look for swirling winds and hail that could be signs of a twister.

