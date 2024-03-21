Red Flag Warning leads to brush fire risk for parts of NJ

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of South Jersey and Central Jersey through Thursday night.

The warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Despite all the recent rain in the region, a stretch of dry weather has allowed the ground to dry out enough to foster brush fires. Humidity on Thursday reached as low as 21 percent with winds gusting up to 30 mph. That means any open flames could lead to fires which could spread quickly due to the gusty winds.

Remember to extinguish cigarettes properly and to avoid outdoor flames throughout the evening.

🔥RED FLAG WARNING TODAY- South and Central Jersey. Brush fires could easily start, with very dry conditions and winds. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Xst9wbP07W — Justin Godynick NBC10 (@JGodynick) March 21, 2024

