It sure feels like spring out there as Philadelphia and the surrounding communities head into the weekend, but next week wintry conditions will make a return with a chance for snow, especially north and west of the city.

The potential snowfall is still days away, so details on the exact timing and how much of it might fall still aren't entirely clear. But, that should change in the days ahead.

For now, this is what to know about the weather roller coaster taking the Delaware and Lehigh valleys on a ride the next several days:

Feeling like spring heading into weekend

High temps on Friday and Saturday are expected to be mild -- in the upper 50s in Philadelphia and surrounding communities -- with some sun and clouds. There are some slight chances for a shower, but nothing major when it comes to rainfall.

Come Super Bowl Sunday, highs still push into the 50s, but temps start to cool down. The big changes then come Monday.

When might you see snow?

Rain is expected to move in Monday. As the system takes hold, temps are expected to dip from the 40s into the 30s.

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, the rain could transition to snow. Some of that snow could stick, especially in northern and western neighborhoods. The wet weather is expected to move out by the afternoon.

NBC10 Map shows the chance for snowfall Feb. 12 to 23, 2024.

There are some factors pushing back against accumulating snow in Philadelphia and immediate suburbs.

Temps aren't expected to get below freezing in most neighborhoods. Also, the ground is warm from days of mild weather, so even snow that falls could melt.

However, some places could get some snow on the ground. Stay tuned for any possible estimates on how much.

Temps stay chilly once storm moves out

Don't expect warmth to return anytime soon. Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday aren't expected to get out of the low to mid 40s, with lows below freezing overnight.

