The answer to the following question will have you hoping for cold November rain.

When was the last time Philadelphia went an entire month without rain?

Never on record, says the National Weather Service office in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

"8 of our 9 climate stations are on track to experience their driest calendar month on record," the weather service said in an X post. "Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, and Georgetown have not received any measurable rainfall this month, not even a trace at Philadelphia."

Interestingly enough Octobers make up 3 of the Top 10 driest months recorded in Philadelphia, dating back to the 1880s.

That's right. If this dry stretch that's been causing leaves to brown prematurely and lawns to become hard and brown keeps going, we will be in unprecedented territory.

Record days without rain

By the end of Wednesday, the precipitation-less streak will reach 25 days.

Unfortunately, there aren't many chances for any rain to fall on the region in the next week or so as drought conditions become worse. The record for rainless days is 29 and was set in 1874, NWS said.

The only chance for rain in the 10-day forecast is early on Saturday with a 20% chance for scattered showers. With a mainly dry front coming through, these possible showers will not help much at all.

If we do see measurable rain at Philadelphia International Airport, then we won't break the record.

It is so dry in the region that parts of the Pine Run Reservoir in Doylestown, Buck County, have dried up entirely.

Dried out Pine Run Reservoir in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The water receding at the Manasquan Reservoir in Farmingdale, New Jersey, is increasingly visible.

Water line recedes at the Manasquan Reservoir in New Jersey.

The place that has the longest record of no rain in our region is Allentown. The record was set back in 1924 with 42 days without rain.

Atlantic City, New Jersey, set their record back in 1995 at 39 days with no rain.

Fire weather watch

Our entire region is under a fire weather watch. There hasn't been much wind recently, but it is starting to pick up as several weak fronts move through.

2) The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and occasionally gusty winds has caused an increased risk in the spread of fire. Check with your local and state municipalities for burn restrictions. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/w7jUfHsCV9 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) October 23, 2024

Currently, there are two active wildfires in the state of New Jersey: one at Wharton State Forest and the other is on the ground at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

It's possible that these wildfires could continue to spread and any smaller fires that may be undetected now could grow.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday.