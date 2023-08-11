New Jersey

Two tornadoes hit NJ Thursday, NWS says

Twisters struck Aug. 10, 2023 in Pemberton Township in Burlington County and East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County

By Dan Stamm

Graphics show New Jersey tornadoes.
Two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey as a string of severe storms roared through New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said one twister struck the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County while the other tornado hit East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County on Aug. 10, 2023.

The weather service expected to reveal details about the tornadoes later on Thursday.

A tornado warning was in effect at one point Thursday afternoon for part of Burlington County.

Check back on this page for details about each twister.

