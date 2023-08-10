Tornado warning expires for Burlington and Ocean counties

A TORNADO WARNING was in effect for Burlington and Ocean counties in New Jersey on Thursday.

The warning expired at 3:30 p.m.

If you are in an area under a Tornado Warning take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

While the tornado warning has expired, severe storms continue to move through the South Jersey and Delaware area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.