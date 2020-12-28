Storm to Put a Damper on End of 2020 Into the New Year

What to Know A storm will bring rain into the region on New Year's Eve, lasting into the start of 2021.

Ahead of the storm, expect warmer than normal and chilly temps this week.

The storm is expected to bring rain to most neighborhoods, but some northern and western neighborhoods could see some snow..

A storm will put a damper on the end of 2020 -- what else would you expect?

The last day of 2020 brings a New Year’s storm that lasts through the start of 2021.

Ahead of the storm, the final days of 2020 ride a temperature roller coaster with mainly dry and sunny conditions.

Up-and-down temperatures to end 2020

Monday temperatures rise above average, into the upper 40s and low 50s after a brief snow shower fell in some neighborhoods during the morning.

Tuesday a cold front brings lower temperatures capping in the 30s during the afternoon. Breezy conditions will make it feel like the 20s much of the day. Wednesday warms slightly, with highs in the low 40s.

Rain showers arrive on New Year's Eve

Thursday, New Year’s Eve, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s as showery conditions enter the area. The showers may start in the morning, and will continue through the afternoon. Winds will pick up as well, with gusts possibly topping 30 mph.

The latest models bring a chance for showers to slump south overnight into the New Year. If this happens, rain will become light and spotty and may take a break entirely. While it’s possible the rain could pause around midnight, the rain will quickly return into early Friday (New Year’s Day) morning.

The rain will be heavier at times Friday, and winds will still be breezy. Since the pattern stalls across our region, temperatures will likely again warm into the low 50s.

By Friday night into early Saturday morning, the rain should exit, and temperatures will fall during Saturday afternoon as sunshine slowly returns.

Could snow fall in parts of the Philadelphia region?

Most of the area will only see rain, but portions of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County could pick up a brief period of a rain/snow mixture early Friday morning before flipping to entirely rain.

The storm is still several days away. As a result, the exact timing of the rain as well as the intensity of rain/winds may change depending on the pattern. Stick with NBC10 News on air -- and download our app -- as we update the neighborhood forecasts in the days to come.