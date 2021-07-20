lightning strike

Man, 71, Dies After Lightning Strike at Pa. Golf Course, Coroner Says

A man died after he was struck by lightning while playing golf last week in northeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland said Monday that Joseph Slivinski. 71, of Blakely was at Pine Hills Golf Course when severe weather rolled through at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Rowland said Slivinski was apparently attempting to seek shelter when he was struck by lightning and died at the golf course.

Golf course owner and general manager Scott Kozar told WBRE-TV that when a storm is near, a ranger tries to alert golfers, but Friday’s storm came in so fast that there was little time for people to get out of harm's way.

