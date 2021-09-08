New Jersey

Lyft, Uber to Provide Free Rides for Ida-Impacted NJ Residents

Ida, which first made landfall in Louisiana and then traveled up the East Coast as a tropical storm, caused widespread damage throughout the region

By Rudy Chinchilla

Ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber are teaming up with the state of New Jersey to provide free and discounted rides for people who lost personal vehicles during last week’s deadly storm.

Over the next two weeks, the companies will provide rides to people looking to access essential services, Gov. Phil Murphy said in announcing the partnership. To request a ride, people can text NJIDARIDE to 898-211, or they can dial 211.

“Nobody should have to worry after a natural disaster how they will get to essential places like the grocery store and medical appointments. Lyft is proud to join Governor Murphy in helping New Jerseyans get where they need to go until they can get back on their feet,” Lyft Social Impact Director Lisa Boyd said in a statement.

In Manville, New Jersey, floodwaters and explosions caused by gas leaks destroyed several homes. Tornadoes also destroyed homes in other parts of the state.  At least 27 people died in New Jersey alone, with Murphy issuing a disaster declaration.

President Joe Biden approved New Jersey’s, as well as New York’s, disaster declaration, making available federal dollars to aid in the recovery process.

