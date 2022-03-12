snow

How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Most of the Philadelphia area saw accumulating snow Saturday, though how much depended on where you live

A cardinal at a bird feeder in the snow
Ellen Shaughnessy / Provided to NBC10

Snow fell throughout our area Saturday, with as much as 7 inches reported in Bangor, Northampton County, and just a trace in the southernmost areas. Here's a list of snow totals from the National Weather Service.

Delaware

Kent County

SW Magnolia: 0.7 in

New Castle County

Hockessin: 2.1 in

New Castle County Airport: 0.3 in

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Weather Stories

First Alert Weather 2 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Cold Sunday, Warmer Week

First Alert Weather 2 hours ago

Making the Most of March Snow: Put a Little Snowman on Your Co-Worker's Car

New Jersey

Burlington County

Marlton: 0.4 in

NW South Jersey Regional Airport: 0.3 in

Columbus: 0.2 in

Lake Pine: 0.2 in

WNW South Jersey Regional Airport: 0.2 in

Gloucester County

Mantua: 0.5 in

West Deptford Twp: 0.3 in

Mercer County

Woodsville: 1.8 in

Ewing: 1.2 in

NE Hamilton Square: 0.3 in

Ocean County

WSW Lakewood Twp: 0.3 in

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Huffs Church: 5.0 in

Wernersville: 4.0 in

Spring Twp: 3.7 in

S West Wyomissing: 3.6 in

Spring Twp: 3.5 in

Blandon: 3.2 in

Boyertown: 3.0 in

Mertztown: 3.0 in

West Lawn: 3.0 in

Morgantown: 1.5 in

Washington Twp: 1.0 in

Bucks County

Springtown: 3.5 in

Furlong: 2.5 in

Chalfont: 1.7 in

New Hope: 1.5 in

SSE Northampton Twp: 1.5 in

WSW Langhorne: 0.8 in

Chester County

East Coventry Twp: 3.5 in

SSE King of Prussia: 3.5 in

West Caln Twp: 3.0 in

Jennersville: 2.8 in

Malvern: 2.7 in

WNW Phoenixville: 2.5 in

Phoenixville: 1.8 in

West Chester: 1.0 in

Delaware County

Chadds Ford Twp: 2.2 in

Boothwyn: 1.2 in

Broomall: 1.0 in

Lehigh County

Center Valley: 5.8 in

Macungie: 5.5 in

Washington Twp: 5.1 in

Coopersburg: 5.0 in

Whitehall Twp: 4.9 in

Salisbury Twp: 4.8 in

Breinigsville: 4.7 in

Germansville: 4.7 in

Macungie: 4.6 in

Lehigh Valley International: 4.4 in

Schnecksville: 4.1 in

Whitehall Twp: 4.0 in

Emmaus: 3.8 in

SSW Upper Milford Twp: 3.8 in

Schnecksville: 3.7 in

NE Ancient Oaks: 3.5 in

Montgomery County

Trappe: 5.2 in

New Hanover Twp: 4.8 in

Gilbertsville: 4.0 in

New Hanover Twp: 3.5 in

King of Prussia: 3.2 in

Trooper: 3.2 in

Norristown: 3.1 in

ENE East Norriton: 1.3 in

WNW Lower Moreland Twp: 1.0 in

E Willow Grove: 1.0 in

Northampton County

Bangor: 7.0 in

Nazareth: 6.2 in

Hellertown: 5.3 in

Forks Twp: 4.5 in

North Catasauqua: 4.4 in

Bushkill Twp: 3.7 in

Easton: 3.5 in

Martins Creek: 2.5 in

N Bethlehem: 1.8 in

N Palmer Heights: 1.7 in

Williams Twp: 1.5 in

This article tagged under:

snowNew JerseyPennsylvaniaDelawareFirst Alert Weather
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us