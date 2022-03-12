How Much Snow Fell in Your Neighborhood?

Snow fell throughout our area Saturday, with as much as 7 inches reported in Bangor, Northampton County, and just a trace in the southernmost areas. Here's a list of snow totals from the National Weather Service.
Delaware
Kent County
SW Magnolia: 0.7 in
New Castle County
Hockessin: 2.1 in
New Castle County Airport: 0.3 in
New Jersey
Burlington County
Marlton: 0.4 in
NW South Jersey Regional Airport: 0.3 in
Columbus: 0.2 in
Lake Pine: 0.2 in
WNW South Jersey Regional Airport: 0.2 in
Gloucester County
Mantua: 0.5 in
West Deptford Twp: 0.3 in
Mercer County
Woodsville: 1.8 in
Ewing: 1.2 in
NE Hamilton Square: 0.3 in
Ocean County
WSW Lakewood Twp: 0.3 in
Pennsylvania
Berks County
Huffs Church: 5.0 in
Wernersville: 4.0 in
Spring Twp: 3.7 in
S West Wyomissing: 3.6 in
Spring Twp: 3.5 in
Blandon: 3.2 in
Boyertown: 3.0 in
Mertztown: 3.0 in
West Lawn: 3.0 in
Morgantown: 1.5 in
Washington Twp: 1.0 in
Bucks County
Springtown: 3.5 in
Furlong: 2.5 in
Chalfont: 1.7 in
New Hope: 1.5 in
SSE Northampton Twp: 1.5 in
WSW Langhorne: 0.8 in
Chester County
East Coventry Twp: 3.5 in
SSE King of Prussia: 3.5 in
West Caln Twp: 3.0 in
Jennersville: 2.8 in
Malvern: 2.7 in
WNW Phoenixville: 2.5 in
Phoenixville: 1.8 in
West Chester: 1.0 in
Delaware County
Chadds Ford Twp: 2.2 in
Boothwyn: 1.2 in
Broomall: 1.0 in
Lehigh County
Center Valley: 5.8 in
Macungie: 5.5 in
Washington Twp: 5.1 in
Coopersburg: 5.0 in
Whitehall Twp: 4.9 in
Salisbury Twp: 4.8 in
Breinigsville: 4.7 in
Germansville: 4.7 in
Macungie: 4.6 in
Lehigh Valley International: 4.4 in
Schnecksville: 4.1 in
Whitehall Twp: 4.0 in
Emmaus: 3.8 in
SSW Upper Milford Twp: 3.8 in
Schnecksville: 3.7 in
NE Ancient Oaks: 3.5 in
Montgomery County
Trappe: 5.2 in
New Hanover Twp: 4.8 in
Gilbertsville: 4.0 in
New Hanover Twp: 3.5 in
King of Prussia: 3.2 in
Trooper: 3.2 in
Norristown: 3.1 in
ENE East Norriton: 1.3 in
WNW Lower Moreland Twp: 1.0 in
E Willow Grove: 1.0 in
Northampton County
Bangor: 7.0 in
Nazareth: 6.2 in
Hellertown: 5.3 in
Forks Twp: 4.5 in
North Catasauqua: 4.4 in
Bushkill Twp: 3.7 in
Easton: 3.5 in
Martins Creek: 2.5 in
N Bethlehem: 1.8 in
N Palmer Heights: 1.7 in
Williams Twp: 1.5 in