Heavy Rain and Flooding to Impact Evening and Morning Rush

What to Know A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware between Thursday at 12 p.m. and Friday at 12 p.m.

The First Alert is due to heavy rain and localized flooding.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Lehigh Valley and Berks County during the same time period.

Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected to hit our area Thursday into Friday.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and Delaware between Thursday at 12 p.m. and Friday at 12 p.m.

During that time, heavy rain will fall on saturated grounds with several inches likely, particularly in the southern half of our region, Thursday night into Friday morning.

The rain will cause messy road conditions during the Thursday evening rush and Friday morning rush. It could also cause washed out roads and heavy ponding on streets and yards.

A Flood Watch will also be in effect for the Lehigh Valley and Berks County during the same time period.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on the wet weather.