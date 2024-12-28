Freezing rain moves into parts of the Lehigh Valley, Bucks County

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Lehigh Valley and upper Bucks County Friday night into Saturday morning due to freezing rain.

The Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday for parts of Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks counties in Pennsylvania.

The freezing rain will move in around 9 p.m. with total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. The rain will cause slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges in the impacted areas. Motorists in the Lehigh Valley and upper Bucks County should be prepared for slippery roads and slow down and use caution while driving. If you’re going outside, watch your first few steps while walking on stairs, sidewalks and driveways as those surfaces could be icy and slippery.

The freezing rain is expected to change over to rain by sunrise on Saturday.

As for the rest of the region, we’ll mostly see rain and warmer temperatures over the weekend, with highs in the mid-60s by Sunday.

