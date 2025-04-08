A driver flipped their sedan in the shadow of City Hall after crashing into an unmarked police car Tuesday morning, leaving the officer with minor injuries, Philadelphia police said.

The crash happened on North Broad Street in front of the Masonic Temple around 8:45 a.m. on April 8, 2025, when the driver of a gray 2023 Toyota Camry rear-ended the unmarked Black Chevy Malibu, which was parked legally, Philadelphia police said.

"The force of the impact caused the Camry to flip over," police said in a brief statement.

The officer in the Malibu was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for minor injuries and was expected to be released, police said.

The 34-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Camry wasn't hurt, police said.

In the aftermath of the crash, investigators could be seen surrounding the flipped car.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday and no charges were immediately filed.