Flooding Possible Wednesday as Thunderstorms Sweep Through Pa., NJ

A storm system that's expected to sweep across the Philadelphia region on Wednesday has the potential to cause more flooding in some towns.

It won't take much rain to spur moderate flooding in some neighborhoods because the ground is so saturated following Ida's deadly wrath last week. That's why we're issuing a First Alert starting 7 p.m. Wednesday lasting through 2 a.m. Thursday.

It's important to note that the flooding will be nothing like what we experienced last week. Still, it's important to be prepared.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night for suburban Philadelphia counties like Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks. Also, Mercer County in New Jersey.

Thunderstorms will be scattered, but could pack damaging winds and flash flooding as well. Given the very saturated soils from recent heavy rain, additional brief heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding in flood-prone and low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.

Thunderstorms with scattered, damaging winds will also move through the region between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. An isolated tornado is also possible with this system.

Since the line will mostly be moving through during nighttime hours, instability will be limited by the time the system tries to advance into Delaware and New Jersey so the severe risk in those areas is much more limited. Counties in eastern Pennsylvania will be hit the hardest during the storm.

You'll want to check on the radar, turn on your weather alerts, and watch the weather updates to make sure you get the latest forecast updates.

