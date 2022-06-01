Severe storms threatening the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley Wednesday could pack the potential for damaging winds, hail and downpours.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for severe storms for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties for 3 p.m. Wednesday until midnight.

NBC10

People in those areas should be weather aware as heat and humidity during the day could help fuel stormy weather. You might get a quick-moving storm, or get nothing at all.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Everyone should keep the umbrella handy. A quick shower or storm could occur in neighborhoods not covered by the First Alert, but those storms aren't expected to be as severe.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 80s with humidity building, which will make it feel muggy again.

The better chance to get severe storms across a larger part of the Philadelphia region -- especially south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and down into Delaware and South Jersey -- comes on Thursday, so stay tuned.

The best bet is to download the NBC10 app to get any weather alerts sent directly to your device and keep checking the latest forecast on NBC10 News.