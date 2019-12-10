Big Temperature Drop Ushers in Brief Morning Snow

What to Know Temps dropped from the 50s to the 30s in a matter of hours.

With the drop in temps came light snow that stuck to some cold and grassy surfaces.

No major accumulation is expected.

You are about to get a shock to your system as you walk out the door Wednesday morning as those temps in the 50s, and even 60, Tuesday afternoon and evening dropped into the 30s.

With the temperature drop, the rain turned to a wintry mix and some snow. It started in northern and western suburbs and should move out of that area first.

The snow isn’t expected to stick much, with a coating to an inch possible on grassy and colder surfaces like parked cars, but it could lead to slick spots for the morning commute.

A handful of area schools opened late due to the weather.

Any wintry weather is expected to dry up later Wednesday morning, then the sun is expected to shine by Wednesday afternoon as temps remain in the 30s.

The temperatures in most neighborhoods remained just above freezing, limiting the impact of any snow. However, neighborhoods in South Jersey and Central Delaware could get the most snow, still expected to be less than a inch, as the moisture lingers in those areas as temps continue to drop later in the morning.

SNOW on the BOARDWALK! The most impressive snow is falling at the Jersey Shore and Southern Delaware. Watch out for SLIPPERY SPOTS this morning! @NBCPhiladelphia @Telemundo62 pic.twitter.com/tQZ4bcBsRJ — Bill Henley (@BillHenleyUSA) December 11, 2019

Cold temps then grip the area. It will feel like the teens in many neighborhoods overnight into Thursday morning.

Mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid 30s stick around for Thursday before warmer temps and showers return this weekend.