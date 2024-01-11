Another storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds, flood risk to Philly region

What to Know A First Alert will be in effect for the entire Philadelphia region Friday night through Saturday morning due to a powerful storm bringing heavy rain, possible flooding and damaging winds.

Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph in Philadelphia and more than 50 mph at the Jersey Shore.

As the region recovers from Tuesday’s storm, another system bringing heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding is moving towards our area.

A First Alert has been issued for the entire Philadelphia region from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rain totals from the approaching storm will be between .5 inches and 1.5 inches, according to NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Michelle Rotella.

“Though it may not seem like a lot, it won’t take much or take long to begin to see more flooding issues,” Michelle said. “Strong to damaging winds are also on the table once again.”

Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph in Philadelphia and more than 50 mph at the Jersey Shore. Flood watches and coastal flood watches have already been issued for parts of our region. (See the full list of watches and warnings here)

Tips to stay safe during and after a storm

Utilize these tips to stay safe:

During a storm, if you notice water rising or plan to evacuate:

Unplug all electrical appliances.

Shut off natural gas supply valve to any gas appliances. The valve is usually found on the gas line to the appliance.

What to do if your home or business is flooding?

Don't touch any appliance in standing water.

If you can do so safely, turn off any air conditioning or major appliances that may have been running when outage occurred. This will help avoid a power surge.

Call local electric company or 911 if you smell gas.

Don't go into basements with standing water, raw sewage or obvious electric hazards. Stay away from breaker box.

Watch out for animals or snakes that may have been flooded out of their homes and are seeking shelter.

Be prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings

