A truck crash shut down a portion of I-95 in Delaware Sunday night.

The crash occurred on I-95 in New Castle County at 8:22 p.m. I-95 is currently closed between the I-95/495 southern split and Marsh Road (Exit 9).

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials have not yet revealed whether or not anyone was seriously injured or the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.