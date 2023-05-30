Delaware

Tractor Trailer Fire Closes NJ Side of Delaware Memorial Bridge

The vehicle caught fire around 6 p.m. on the side of the bridge headed to New Jersey.

The northbound side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge is closed after a tractor trailer caught fire. 

The vehicle caught fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the side of the bridge headed to New Jersey. All lanes on the northbound side are currently closed as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic on the bridge is being turned around and sent back to Delaware. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

