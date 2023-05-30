Tractor Trailer Fire Closes NJ Side of Delaware Memorial Bridge

The northbound side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge is closed after a tractor trailer caught fire.

The vehicle caught fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the side of the bridge headed to New Jersey. All lanes on the northbound side are currently closed as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic on the bridge is being turned around and sent back to Delaware.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.