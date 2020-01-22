traffic alert

Deadly Crash on I-95 in South Philly Causes Heavy Traffic Near PHL

A deadly crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia is causing major traffic near the Philadelphia International Airport

By David Chang

A deadly crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia is causing major traffic near the Philadelphia International Airport.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Broad Street early Wednesday evening. At least one person was killed in the crash, officials said.

Only one northbound lane is getting by and traffic is backed up for miles past the I-95 northbound airport entrance. The entrance to I-95 from Departures and Arrivals roads at the airport is currently closed and traffic is being diverted onto Route 291.

Motorists who are traveling near the airport are being advised to allow for extra time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

