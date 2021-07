At least one person was hurt after a crash caused a vehicle to overturn and shut down Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park neighborhood Monday night.

The crash occurred on Kelly Drive near South Ferry Road. One person had to be rescued from an overturned vehicle. Officials said the person's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Kelly Drive is currently closed in both directions at the scene of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.