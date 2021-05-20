2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 42 in New Jersey

At least two people were injured in a crash on Route 42 in New Jersey, shutting down a section of the highway.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 42 in Washington Township, Gloucester County, right before the AC Expressway split early Thursday evening. The crash involved multiple vehicles. SkyForce10 was over the scene as one victim was placed on a stretcher while crews tried to rescue another victim who was trapped inside a vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the victims or the exact number of people who were injured.

Southbound lanes on Route 42 are currently closed at the scene of the crash and traffic is backed up for miles.