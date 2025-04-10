Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was hurt in a drive-by shooting that also caused damage to a nearby home.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight on Wednesday, when someone in a white Honda drove along the 500 block of Hart Lane and fired several shots.

Witnesses told officers they heard at least three gunshots, though only one shell casing was recovered, officials said.

A man, who was sitting out front of a home on that block, was shot in the stomach during this incident, officials said.

The injured 35-year-old man -- who police believe was an innocent bystander and not the target in this incident -- was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

A bullet also went through the window of a nearby home and through a tv there, but, officials said, no one in the home was harmed.

After the shooting, the vehicle drove northbound on Kensington Avenue.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, but officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.