Police officers in a Florida panhandle city found a slithery subject during a recent DUI stop - an “emotional support snake.”

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department posted the message on social media, saying they found the reptile during the traffic stop last Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers did not release information on what happened to the python or its owner, but did have some fun with the message and said “the snake was not driving.”