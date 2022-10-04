Radnor Township

Truck Gets Wedged Under Rail Bridge Near Schools on Main Line

Avoid a stretch of King of Prussia Road in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania, during the Tuesday morning commute

By Dan Stamm

A truck wedged under a rail bridge by a SEPTA station
Radnor Township Police

Police on the Main Line warned drivers of traffic troubles Tuesday morning after a truck got wedged under a rail bridge near some schools.

The "bridge strike" closed King of Prussia Road in Radnor Township between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford roads, Radnor Township police tweeted. That's right near SEPTA's Paoli Thorndale Line Radnor Station.

The truck appeared to be tilted onto one side with its back right wheels clearly visible.

Police said they alerted the Radnor Township School District about the wreck -- which involved a Jack & Jill ice cream truck -- since it occurred near Radnor Elementary School, Radnor High School and Archbishop Carroll.

SEPTA didn't report any disruptions to its Paoli Thorndale Regional Rail Line on its website.

No injuries were reported and Delaware County dispatchers said no ambulance was called to the scene.

