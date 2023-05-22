A tractor-trailer leaking fuel onto the roadway closed the busy Pennsylvania Turnpike in the Philadelphia suburbs during the Monday morning commute.
The wreck closed the eastbound lanes near the Valley Forge (Exit 326) Interchange around 6:30 p.m.
As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later, you could see debris and fuel on the roadway and the truck with front-end damage.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Traffic quickly backed up as drivers were forced off the highway onto the nearby rest stop and then back onto the the turnpike.
Drivers should avoid getting onto the eastbound turnpike leading up to Valley Forge or expect a slow ride.
No word if anyone was injured in the crash.
Transportation and Transit
This story is developing and will be updated.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.