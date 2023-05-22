A tractor-trailer leaking fuel onto the roadway closed the busy Pennsylvania Turnpike in the Philadelphia suburbs during the Monday morning commute.

The wreck closed the eastbound lanes near the Valley Forge (Exit 326) Interchange around 6:30 p.m.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later, you could see debris and fuel on the roadway and the truck with front-end damage.

BREAKING TRAFFIC: All lanes closed EB on PA Turnpike near Valley Forge due to tractor trailer with fuel spill. Traffic being forced off the exit. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/1noeTQu7VF — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) May 22, 2023

Traffic quickly backed up as drivers were forced off the highway onto the nearby rest stop and then back onto the the turnpike.

Drivers should avoid getting onto the eastbound turnpike leading up to Valley Forge or expect a slow ride.

No word if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.