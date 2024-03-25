Signal issue leads to delays on SEPTA's regional rail lines, officials say

SEPTA regional rail customers are experiencing delays Monday night due to a signal issue at the Wayne Junction Station, officials said.

Trains on the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase, Doylestown, Media, Norristown, Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Newark and West Trenton regional rail lines are all dealing with delays due to the signal issue, SEPTA said.

“There is a signal issue we are working to resolve, but as of now we are advising customers that there could be delays of up to 46 minutes on all lines,” a SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10.

The delays occurred the same day a deadly shooting left a man dead and another injured at SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood though the two incidents are not related.

More details on the delays can be found on SEPTA’s website.