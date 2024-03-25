Man dead, another hurt in shooting at SEPTA station, police say

A man was killed and another man was injured in a double shooting at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

The shooting occurred Monday at 4:50 p.m. at the Arrott Transportation Center on 1500 Arrott Street. A man was shot in the chest while a second man was shot in the back and twice in the left leg.

The man who was shot in the chest was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:17 p.m. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.

The second victim was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A weapon has been recovered. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

