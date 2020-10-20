SEPTA

SEPTA Adds 3-Day, 24-Trip Passes to Travel Wallet Options

Riders can use up to 24 trips on SEPTA buses, subway trains and trolleys over three days with the $18 passes

By Dan Stamm

  • SEPTA riders who might not be riding the bus, subway and trolley as much these days now have an option for a bunch of rides at a discounted rate.
  • The transit agency on Tuesday began selling three-day passes good for up to two dozen rides on SEPTA bus, subway or trolley lines.
  • The 3-day passes cost $18 and must be loaded on a SEPTA Key card.

SEPTA riders potentially taking the bus, subway train or trolley fewer days due to working at home or visiting the city for a few days now have a new option to save money on trips.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia-area transit agency began selling Three-Day Convenience Passes to SEPTA Key Card users.

The $18 Travel Wallet passes can be used for up to 24 trips over a 72-hour period on any SEPTA bus, subway or trolley lines. One ride normally costs $2 with a SEPTA Key Card.

“The Convenience Pass is ideal for individuals who travel on SEPTA Transit routes less than five days a week and visitors and tourists enjoying a multiple day stay in Philadelphia,” SEPTA said on its website.

The three-day passes can’t be used on Regional Rail or Route 78, SEPTA said. The pass is activated upon the first trip.

SEPTA is also selling a One-Day Convenience Pass for up to eight trips for $9.

