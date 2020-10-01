SEPTA

SEPTA to Begin Phasing Out Paper Tickets on Regional Rail Starting Friday

The move is part of the transit agency’s continued push for riders to use its SEPTA Key card, which passengers can load with money and use to tap or swipe their way through turnstiles at their station or on buses

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Regional Rail riders in the Philadelphia region may soon have to switch their payment method as SEPTA begins phasing out paper tickets starting Friday.

Though sales of 10-trip and single-trip tickets will end Friday, paper tickets which have already been purchased will continue to be accepted through the date stamped on the back and will be good for 180 days, SEPTA said in a news release.

The move is part of the transit agency’s continued push for riders to use its SEPTA Key card, which passengers can load with money and use to tap or swipe their way through turnstiles at their station or on buses.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gas tax 2 hours ago

It's Going to Cost You More to Fill Up in NJ as Gas Tax Goes Up Nearly 10 Cents Per Gallon

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Laptop, USBs Stolen From Voting Machine Vendor Worker at Philly Warehouse

The SEPTA Key also ensures riders receive discounted fares, the agency said.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphia
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us