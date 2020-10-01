Regional Rail riders in the Philadelphia region may soon have to switch their payment method as SEPTA begins phasing out paper tickets starting Friday.

Though sales of 10-trip and single-trip tickets will end Friday, paper tickets which have already been purchased will continue to be accepted through the date stamped on the back and will be good for 180 days, SEPTA said in a news release.

The move is part of the transit agency’s continued push for riders to use its SEPTA Key card, which passengers can load with money and use to tap or swipe their way through turnstiles at their station or on buses.

The SEPTA Key also ensures riders receive discounted fares, the agency said.