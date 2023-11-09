Riders who take SEPTA's Manayunk/Norristown Regional Rail Line are now able to board at the brand-new Conshohocken Station.

Located at 36 W. Washington St., the station is now directly west of the former station, which had helped SEPTA continue operations during construction.

Construction on the $15 million station began in November 2019 and will continue into early 2024 as they work to decommission the former one.

On Thursday, SEPTA gathered with elected officials and other stakeholders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SEPTA

"This station provides accessible Regional Rail service to a growing area of Montgomery County, with a recent boom of residential and commercial development in the borough,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a news release. “I am proud of the Board’s commitment to investing in projects that not only improve mobility, but also build communities and support regional economic growth."

The station features a new building and passenger shelters, high-level platforms, a new grade crossing for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, new signage, lighting and it's fully ADA accessible.

“Station accessibility is a core part of SEPTA’s capital program,” SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “With the opening of the new Conshohocken Station, we are one step closer to reaching our goal of making SEPTA easier to use and more accessible to all.”

The Conshohocken Station is one of the busiest Regional Rail stations SEPTA has to offer with about 500 weekday riders.

Service for the new station began on Monday, Nov. 6. For more information visit SEPTA.org.