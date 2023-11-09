SEPTA

It's official, SEPTA will use AI enforcement program to ticket cars parked illegally in bus lanes

Earlier this year, a pilot program intended to track how many drivers park illegally in bus lanes -- a problem that slows traffic and can cause safety hazards for riders -- regularly found thousands on just two routes

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Illegal parking in SEPTA bus lanes costs the mass transit company money, slows traffic and causes safety concerns for riders, officials have said.

But soon, the mass transit company will be able to automatically ticket drivers that park illegally in bus lanes, in an effort to improve safety and traffic congestion issues.

"I think the threat of consistent enforcement goes a long way," said Matthew Zapson, a SEPTA product manager earlier this year.

On Thursday, city officials will sign a new law that will allow SEPTA to use the Hayden AI parking enforcement systems to ticket drivers for "parking, stopping and standing violations that interfere with mass transit."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The bill doesn't specify how much drivers would be fined for each violation.

But, during a pilot of this new camera-enforced program, over the course of about 70 days, cameras caught more than 36,000 vehicles illegally parked on bus lanes for the route 21 and 42 buses.

Officials said they hope this effort will help improve traffic congestion and pedestrian safety issues. In announcing the pilot program, SEPTA officials said illegal parking creates safety concerns as anyone waiting for the bus -- or those who want to get off the bus -- where a vehicle is illegally parked would need to cross traffic as the bus would need to double park to accommodate the car in the bus lane.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Santa Claus 21 hours ago

Santa Claus is coming to these Philly-area malls. He is already at one in NJ

SEPTA 15 hours ago

Philly changes bus stop location for Megabus, Greyhound, other carriers 

Also, by making buses travel around illegally parked vehicles, drivers who park in bus lanes impact the efficiency of mass transit, slowing buses on their way to their destination and causing traffic as the buses need to weave in and out of bus lanes.

In this way, officials said, illegal parking in bus lanes cause riders to spend an additional 30 hours a year in traffic.

Once signed into law, this initiative is expected to go into effect immediately.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us