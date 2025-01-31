SEPTA

Man shot during fight on crosswalk at SEPTA el station

SEPTA says a fight turned into a shooting at the Arrott Transit Center in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Jan. 30, 2025

By Dan Stamm

A fight at a Northeast Philadelphia SEPTA station left a man injured late Thursday night, according to the public transportation agency.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2025, on the eastbound side of the crosswalk over the Market-Frankford El at the Arrott Transit Center along Frankford Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

Two men approached another man and a physical altercation ensued, Busch said.

The man who was initially approached then pulled out a gun and shot one of the other two men, striking the guy in the back, Busch said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was treated in stable condition, Busch said.

The shooting remained under investigation into Friday.

