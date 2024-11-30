Flights at Philadelphia International Airport impacted by power outage

A power outage is causing issues at Philadelphia International Airport early Saturday morning.

In a social media post, the airport said the outage is in Terminal D and advises all United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Air passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

It is unclear what caused the outage or how long the airport expects it to be before power is restored. All other terminals have power.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.