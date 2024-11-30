Philadelphia International Airport

Flights at Philadelphia International Airport impacted by power outage

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A power outage is causing issues at Philadelphia International Airport early Saturday morning.

In a social media post, the airport said the outage is in Terminal D and advises all United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Air passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It is unclear what caused the outage or how long the airport expects it to be before power is restored. All other terminals have power.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia International AirportPhiladelphiaTravelAir Travel
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us